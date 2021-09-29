INTA names brand expert Denise Lee Yohn as keynote speaker

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced that brand expert and author Denise Lee Yohn will be its keynote speaker for the opening of its 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual+.

The best-selling author of “What great brands do: The seven brand-building principles that separate the best from the rest” will deliver the keynote address: Brand leadership: how to build a rock star brand.

Yohn has served as lead strategist at advertising agencies for Burger King and Land Rover and as the marketing leader and analyst for Jack in the Box restaurants and Spiegel catalogues.

She went on to head Sony Electronic’s first-ever brand office, where she was the vice president/general manager of brand and strategy. She has run her own firm as an independent consulting partner since 2004.

Yohn is a regular contributor to the Harvard Business Review blog and Forbes, and she often appears on Fox Business TV as a commentator. In 2008 she launched her blog, Brand-as-Business Bites, which the Marketing Executives Networking Group (MENG) named as one of the top 20 marketing blogs.

During her keynote address, Yohn will draw from case studies, analyses, and interviews with brand leaders from the world’s leading brands. She will also outline how to achieve the kind of brand leadership that everyone—from customers to employees to investors—wants to replicate around the world.

To hear how Yohn has built extraordinary brands in a variety of environments to bring about transformative and meaningful change, register for the meeting today.

If you register by this Friday, October 1, you can save on the registration fee. To learn more about the event and to read the programme, visit inta.org/2021AM.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Apple could face UK sales ban over FRAND agreement

Italy jurisdiction report: A change in IP philosophy