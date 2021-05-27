Subscribe
inta-6
27 May 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

INTA reveals details of Annual Meeting’s in-person events

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced the four cities it plans to hold onsite, one-day mini-conferences throughout the week of its Annual Meeting in November.

