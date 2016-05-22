INTA 2016: Sessions not to miss

From Adidas to Amazon, IP attachés to plain packaging, there are plenty of speakers and topics to keep you entertained over the next few days at the International Trademark Association’s annual meeting in Orlando. WIPR provides a rundown of some of the most intriguing sessions.

Sunday, May 22

Kick off the day at 11am with INTA’s annual ‘professor v practitioner’ debate in room CSU01. Each year, in a rumble between a renowned professor and a prominent practitioner, an important issue in trademark law is debated.

In this year’s debate, Glynn Lunney of Texas A&M University School of Law and Antoine Gautier-Sauvagnac, partner at law firm FTPA, will pit their wits against each other.

The debate’s title is “Resolved: tarnishment law is just a tool to suppress free speech”. Lunney will argue in favour of the law suppressing free speech, while Gautier-Sauvagnac will oppose that argument.

A question and answer panel with the audience will follow.

Later in the day the celebrations start to kick in.

From 4pm you can hear from INTA’s chief executive Etienne Sanz de Acedo and president Ronald van Tuijl.

Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Consumer Products and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, will then deliver this year’s hotly awaited keynote address.

Monday, May 23

If you are an early bird why not join Stephen Coates, associate director of trademarks at Twitter, for a discussion on social media and trademarks from 10:15am.

Coates will be moderating a discussion in room CM04 on social media posts and advertising.

He will be joined by counsel from Abbott Laboratories and Yum Brands to examine common pitfalls and best practices in establishing social media policies.

If you’re not a big tweeter then fear not—at the same time an alternative session will explore the use of regional IP attachés.

The talk will address topics including what attachés do for brand owners, what type of policy they promote and how they coordinate with their respective home offices and other government agencies.

The discussion takes place in room CM02.

A bit later trademark law and its relationship with copyright law takes centre stage.

From 11:45am attendees will have a chance to take a closer look at how trademark and copyright law can overlap in digital enforcement matters.

Experts from Kate Spade, Facebook, Amazon and Verizon will dive into discussing digital enforcement and how it is handled, as well as how it affects their businesses.

Tuesday, May 24

The troublesome nature of first-to-file jurisdictions and proving your mark’s fame in countries that operate such a system is one of the first sessions on Tuesday.

Panellists from software company Oracle and whisky brand Jack Daniel’s are among the speakers who will discuss how to provide tips and tricks to increase a company’s success rate in first-to-file jurisdictions, such as those in Asia and South America.

The session takes place in room CT02.

Elsewhere in the morning sessions, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger talk counterfeits, and there will be an update on IP issues in Africa.

Plain packaging, a hot topic for many people, is a notable session in the afternoon.

Stuart Aitchison, of British American Tobacco, will be joined by lawyers from Australia, the first country to pioneer plain packaging, and India to discuss the debate between IP rights and public health concerns.

Speakers during the session, held in room CT50 from 3:30pm, will explore the implications for trademark owners whose products may be easy targets. But do trademark rights have to be sacrificed in the name of health?

Also in the afternoon sessions Xerox and Procter & Gamble discuss perspectives on fluid trademarks, as well as legacy and heritage marks, and ‘genericide’.

Wednesday, May 25

Join one of the IP world’s best known bloggers, John Welch, who runs the TTAB Blog, for a roundup of Trademark Trial and Appeal Board developments and US case law.

In a separate session in the afternoon, a discussion will be devoted to a topical issue which will more than likely be heard before the US Supreme Court justices before long.

The session, “Protection of immoral, vulgar, scandalous or simply culturally sensitive trademarks”, will discuss the prohibitions in Europe, Latin America and Asia on marks that have sexual references, are considered scandalous, vulgar or immoral, or are disparaging.

Developments in the US will also be considered, including whether the Supreme Court will hear the In re Tam and Redskins cases.

After all that, it’s party time.

The Grand Finale is always a spectacle to behold. Previous parties have been at Hong Kong Disneyland, and in an entire street in San Diego. This year is no exception, with Orlando’s Universal Studios playing host to nearly 10,000 delegates in party mode.

The evening kicks off at 6pm, so head to Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure for exclusive access to some of the park’s top attractions.