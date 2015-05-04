INTA 2015: Shell counsel advises ‘keeping a cool head’ during bullying talk

A lawyer at Shell has warned that trademark practitioners should “keep a cool head” when dealing with potential infringement, as part of a discussion on trademark bullying.

Sian Bowen, managing counsel, trademarks at Shell, was speaking at the International Trademark Association’s annual conference today (May 4) in San Diego.

Trademark bullying can be an emotive issue and is a very subjective term, she said, before discussing some cases where the brand owner had been accused of bullying.

One dispute, actually concerning copyright, centred on the ‘Left shark’ costume, which became famous shortly after Katy Perry’s musical performance at the half-time show at the Super Bowl on February 1.

US-based artist Fernando Sosa subsequently began selling 3D models of the shark online, prompting Perry to accuse him of infringing her copyright. Her lawyers and Christopher Sprigman, a professor of law at New York University who was representing Sosa, later exchanged letters arguing about the claim’s merits.

Sprigman responded with “a lot of common sense”, Bowen argued, adding that the case goes to the “mistaken belief that someone must own everything, which is not true”.

She moved on to discuss the trademark row between Red Bull and Old Ox Brewery, based in the US. Earlier this year, Red Bull opposed two of the brewery’s US trademark applications, one for a logo of a circle with an ‘X’ in the middle and the words ‘Old Ox Brewery’ underneath, and the other for ‘Old Ox Brewery’ as a word mark.

Bowen asked the audience whether they thought Red Bull had overreached in the dispute, before many people raised their hands.

Moving on to talk about social media and trademark enforcement, she said that before social media “there were two parties in the discussion, and we were taught at law school to be aggressive”.

“Those days have gone”, she continued, “but I sometimes feel people are not aware of where we’re at now”, adding that the perceived bully can garner support “in the court of public opinion”.

“The softer approach does yield positive results,” she argued.

She added that trademark owners should “take the emotion out” and “keep a cool head” when they see something that annoys them. And before conducting litigation, she said, they should consider what it must be like to receive cease-and-desist letters, and look at what is the actual harm as well as reasonable use.

“The bottom line for me is a risk of actual confusion or genericity; the rest I let go. You really do need to pick your battles,” she warned.

The annual conference runs from May 2 to 6.