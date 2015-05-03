INTA 2015: Marksmen and Com Laude introduce domain management service

A new domain name management service, which sees investigations and acquisitions service Marksmen team up with registrar Com Laude, has opened for business.

MCL Domains, which offers corporate domain name management services, officially launched this week and will serve consumers in North America.

Its launch ties in with the start of the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual meeting in San Diego.

MCL Domains has launched in a week when some 9,000 trademark practitioners will be gathering at INTA to discuss all things brand related, including the new generic top-level domain (gTLD) programme and how to manage intellectual property.

One of the sessions lined up for later in conference, on Tuesday (May 5), will focus on telecoms companies and the IP issues that “keep them up at night”.

According to INTA’s schedule, the panel discussion, which runs from 15.30pm to 16.45pm, will cover hot topics including concerns about the rollout of new gTLDs and how brand owners will be able to effectively protect their IP.

According to the two companies, MCL Domains combines Marksmen’s strategic and investigative experiences with Com Laude’s global registrar services to help brand owners handle the most challenging issues of domain name management.

Marksmen was founded in 1998 and conducts intellectual property related investigations, handles domain name acquisition and sales, and offers online brand monitoring and other IP related protection services.

Russ Pangborn, chief executive of Marksmen, said: “Marksmen customers in the US have been asking for a new alternative in corporate domain management services for some time.

“We are leveraging the best-in-class processes and technology created by Com Laude to corporate customers in North America.”

Com Laude manages domain name portfolios for companies in consumer goods, financial services, luxury and fashion, online entertainment, health and wellness, retail, sports, and technology.

The registrar, a specialist domain name management company, employs more than 50 people in the UK, Germany and Spain.

Nick Wood, the company’s managing director, said: “We have known Marksmen for many years and partnered with them on other ventures. With Marksmen’s service and marketing infrastructure in the US, we will be able to bring this offering to the North American market very rapidly.”

Lorna Gradden, operations director at Com Laude, added: “We believe that US corporations are looking for a straightforward approach to domain name management that is flavoured with clear strategic advice. We look forward to this new chapter in our history”.

In addition to Pangborn, Wood and Gradden, the MCL Domains team will include

Jeff Neuman, who joined Com Laude last year to expand its registrar and consultancy services in North America.

Neuman was previously the business lead for Neustar’s registry services team.

Ken Taylor, founder and former chairman of Marksmen, is also active in the launch of the new service.

MCL Domains will be exhibiting at booth number 2,038 during the INTA annual meeting.

The meeting runs from May 2 to 6 at the San Diego Convention Center.