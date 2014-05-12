Subscribe
shutterstock-175224353-web
Photo: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
13 May 2014Trademarks

INTA 2014: Social media 'powerful' for brands

Social media can be more powerful for brands than advertising, and right holders should therefore think twice before enforcing their IP, in-house counsel at CBS and Pinterest say.

Speaking to delegates at the INTA annual meeting in Hong Kong, Anthony Falzone, legal counsel at website Pinterest, and Rebecca Borden, counsel at US broadcaster CBS, said social media have become valuable for “enhancing engagement” with consumers.

The pair pointed to examples of how what could appear at first glance to be an infringement could actually be a benefit in the long run.

Falzone said that although Pinterest, which allows users to set up a personal page with their interests 'pinned' to it, was relatively new, there had already been cases that posed “tough decisions” on whether to pursue IP infringement claims.

“There was a recent case when we discovered that a third party had been making software that imported Pinterest content to personal Facebook pages,” said Falzone.

“That could arguably cause confusion as you have the Pinterest logo on Facebook and people may think they are connected. Ultimately, we decided it was fine; our website is all about connecting people and there were links to Pinterest provided.”

Falzone added that fan-created content could, provided it is used effectively, be a “far greater tool” than a brand's own advertising.

Borden said that when looking to protect rights it was important to differentiate between clear infringements and fan enthusiasm that could lead to unintentional infringement.

Examples, said Borden, included requests from fans of science fiction series Star Trek and police drama CSI Miami.

Borden said the company had received a request online from a Star Trek fan who had asked for a Star Trek logo to be used on the gravestone of a deceased member of a fan club, and that was granted.

However, she pointed to more serious examples of infringements, including advertising online and on social media for “Klingon” condoms.

Borden also pointed to Twitter-owned video-sharing website Vine, on which several users had uploaded content featuring CBS shows.

Vine's videos are capped at six-seconds but Borden said that while it may seem unlikely they would worry about something so short, the most important or lucrative parts of a programme could be revealed in those seconds.

“You have to think of the potential criticism; everything is more exaggerated in social media and you don't want to draw attention to yourself and look heavy handed,” Borden said.

“When a fan wants to do something that they have spent time and effort on, we try very hard not to snap into legal words but there is an overwhelming amount of straight-out infringement,” Borden said.

The INTA meeting runs from May 10 to May 14.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act