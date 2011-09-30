If it looks like an Apple...

Fake Apple stores have recently been spotted in China. Blog BirdAbroad described a visit to a fake store in July and posted photos of it.

News of the fake store circulated on the Internet, prompting the Chinese Administration for Industry and Commerce to launch an investigation.

It found 22 stores in Kunming City that were illegally using Apple trademarks. An earlier search found five fake stores. Two of these were closed for trading without a licence.

Photos of one fake store show staff wearing uniforms emblazoned with the Apple logo, as well as genuine-looking Apple products and the general look and feel associated with an Apple Store.

There are currently four official Apple Stores in China, according to www.apple.com.