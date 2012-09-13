Subscribe
14 September 2012Trademarks

ICANN publishes batching timetable

The organisation overseeing the new gTLD programme has targeted December 2012 as the date for finally resolving how to create batches of applications.

Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
3 April 2025

3 April 2025
Patents
Netlist counsel: How we beat Samsung in computer chip clash, again
2 April 2025
Diversity
‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
31 March 2025
Patents
Acting USPTO director enacts new PTAB policy with Motorola decision
31 March 2025
Artificial Intelligence
7 things to consider before buying IP technology
26 March 2025
Trademarks
Enforcement mix: IP teams share recipes to reduce costs
21 March 2025

