Subscribe
19 December 2014Trademarks

‘I Can’t Breathe’ trademark application filed

A US resident has filed an application to register ‘I Can’t Breathe’ as a trademark.

Catherine Crump filed a  trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the phrase relating to clothing including hoodies and t-shirts.

The phrase was said to be the final one of Eric Garner who died in July after an incident with the police in Staten Island, New York. A video released online appeared to show Garner, a cigarette seller, being held round the neck by a police officer following a dialogue between the pair.

Protests across both the US and the UK were sparked after a grand jury, a legal body that decides if there should be a criminal investigation into a particular event, opted not to bring charges against the police officers involved.

The phrase developed a high profile after professional basketball player LeBron James wore a black t-shirt with ‘I Can’t Breathe’ written in white, and numerous well-known National Football League players including Reggie Bush and Johnson Bademosi both wore a similar t-shirt.

Crump did not respond immediately to a request for comment from WIPR.

The application follows a number of notable trademark applications filed at the USPTO this year. In September, the charity Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association filed two applications relating to its online fundraising scheme, the ‘ice bucket challenge’. The charity withdrew its application shortly after a public backlash.

In May, Belize-based Seyefull Investments successfully registered the ‘MH370’ trademark. The number had become infamous after a Malaysian aeroplane, which had MH370 as its flight number, went missing on its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
USPTO rejects ‘I can’t breathe’ trademark applications
16 March 2015   The US Patent and Trademark Office has rejected two applications to register the protest slogan ‘I can’t breathe’ as a trademark, including one the agency said was intended for social media use.
Trademarks
‘Cecil the lion’ trademark application filed
5 August 2015   A US-based toy and games distributor has filed an application to register ‘Cecil the lion’ as a trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown