GiGi New York issues cease and desist order to Tommy Hilfiger

Fashion company GiGi New York has issued a cease and desist order to Tommy Hilfiger for misusing its trademark on handbags in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection.

In the order, GiGi claims that there is an obvious potential for consumer confusion, and it has therefore requested that Tommy Hilfiger cease and desist from its infringement. The company also cited the marketing of the bags as a problem.

Gigi New York said in a statement: “Tommy Hilfiger’s promotion of synthetic leather bags harms the reputation of an actual genuine leather GiGi New York bag.”

It added: “GiGi New York's mark utilises a unique upper and lower case treatment that Tommy Hilfiger has copied, causing additional consumer confusion, despite this typographical treatment having no history of use by its spokesperson, Gigi Hadid.”

Further, GiGi has suggested that Tommy Hilfiger works in partnership with it to prevent consumer confusion.

As a response, Tommy Hilfiger has said to GiGi that it does not recognise the rights in GiGi’s trademarked logo and is therefore not concerned about consumer confusion.