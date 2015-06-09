Subscribe
Dan Kosmayer / Shutterstock.com (Chris Pratt pictured at the Toronto International Film Festival)
9 June 2015Trademarks

Funny trademark: ‘Dadbod’ applications filed in US

Although many men will be preparing to shed their slightly squishy ‘dadbod’ for this summer, two US-based applicants want to firmly embrace the idea and have filed trademarks for the phrase.

Fashion company DT Fashion and California resident Juan Cardenas have both stayed proactive by filing applications for ‘Dadbod’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Referring in part to the additional layers of fat around the abdomen, which for some men are all too commonplace in later life, ‘dadbod’ is a phrase frequently used on social media and news publications.

The term generally refers to a man’s body that is neither good nor bad—maybe the result of equal amounts of beer drinking and bench pressing.

In perhaps an apt move, Cardenas filed his application on May 29 to cover beer products. DT Fashion, meanwhile, applied for the phrase on June 4 to cover clothes, t-shirts and other apparel, maybe even in a bid to encourage men to cover up their ‘dadbod’ physiques.

One person commonly attached to the phrase is actor Chris Pratt, who stars in the Jurassic World movie, due for release later this week.

Men’s magazine GQ recently published an interview with Pratt in which it exclaimed that he had gone “From Dadbod Sidekick to Rock-Hard Hero”, in reference to his physical transformation in recent years.

WIPR asked both applicants how they plan to use their ‘Dadbod’ trademarks in commerce, should they be approved, but neither had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication (although WIPR will update the story if and when we hear from them).

Perhaps they were too busy working out in order to shed their dadbods?

More on this story

Trademarks
‘Dadbod’ applicant says Instagram popularity spurred trademark bid
16 June 2015   A US resident who applied for a ‘Dadbod’ trademark has told WIPR that the “surprising” popularity of his Instagram account dedicated to the phenomenon encouraged him to explore commercial options.


