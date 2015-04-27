Subscribe
spom-shutterstock-com-2
spom / Shutterstock.com
27 April 2015Trademarks

Federal Circuit will hear The Slants case en banc

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has said it will re-assess a trademark case in which it upheld a decision by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to reject an application for a “disparaging” trademark.

The court agreed today (April 27) to re-hear a case brought by US rock band The Slants en banc—before its full set of 11 judges.

In 2013, the USPTO rejected the band’s application to trademark its name on the grounds that it was offensive to people of Asian heritage.

In a 3-0 decision on April 17, the federal circuit upheld the USPTO’s decision.

Although Simon Shiao Tam, the band’s lead singer, told WIPR last week that he would ask for a review en banc, the court announced it would be re-hearing the caseregardless.

Speaking to WIPR, Tam said: “This new development is definitely surprising. The court beat us to the punch of actually filing a request for an en banc review. There’s no doubt that this was influenced by [Judge Kimberley] Moore’s additional views published in the opinion last week.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our arguments and challenge the wrong and unconstitutional decision by the USPTO,” he added.

The federal circuit has requested that both parties submit briefs addressing whether rejecting a “disparaging” trademark violates First Amendment rights.

A date for the next hearing has not yet been confirmed.

The court’s decision to re-hear the case follows a Moore’s additional comments in the first decision, although she had actually voted with the other judges.

Moore, one of the three judges presiding over the case, wrote an opinion that raised questions about the decision to reject the application.

Moore argued that: “It is time for this court to revisit McGinley’s holding on the constitutionality of the Lanham Act.”

In the McGinley case (McGinley v US States Court of Customs and Patents Appeal), the federal circuit ruled in 1981 that the prohibition of registering an offensive trademark does not violate First Amendment rights, because the individual or business is still allowed to use the name.

The McGinley case is precedential and is referred to by the federal circuit when it makes decisions on the issue of ‘disparaging’ trademarks.

In order to overturn a precedential decision, all 11 judges have to be present.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Washington Redskins offers helping trademark hand to The Slants
23 June 2015   The Washington Redskins has thrown its weight behind The Slants ahead of the rock band’s trademark hearing at a US appeals court.
Trademarks
Asian lawyers mount attack on ‘The Slants’ application
30 July 2015   A group of organisations that represent Asian lawyers has backed the US Patent and Trademark Office’s decision to reject a trademark application by US band The Slants, ahead of a court case.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide