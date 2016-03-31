Subscribe
the-slants-2014-2-2
31 March 2016Trademarks

Federal Circuit rejects Slants writ

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has rejected a request by rock band The Slants to order the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to process a trademark application.

In a decision handed down yesterday, March 30, the federal circuit rejected claims that the USPTO had “flatly refused” to comply with court orders.

Earlier this month, WIPR reported that The Slants filed a writ of mandamus which said the application for its name should be published for opposition and that the USPTO had made a “serious error in law”.

The band’s trademark application was initially refused by an examiner, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board and a three-judge federal circuit panel on the grounds that it violated section 2(a) of the Lanham Act.

Section 2(a) prevents applicants from registering trademarks that are deemed disparaging. A ‘slant’ is a slang word for a person of Asian heritage.

But in a decision handed down in December last year, an en banc federal circuit said that the application can be registered as a trademark after the band successfully claimed that denying it the mark would violate its First Amendment rights.

The dispute then took a twist when the USPTO ordered its examiners to suspend trademark applications that are potentially offensive in light of the ruling.

The USPTO said the suspension would be in effect until it has exhausted a possible appeal against the December ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Jonathan Moskin, partner at law firm Foley & Lardner, said that the case may become another instance in which Justice Antonin Scalia’s death proves consequential given his “broad readings of First Amendment principles.

“It is premature to conclude whether the Supreme Court will even grant certiorari, but the make-up of the court could be very relevant,” he added.

Katy Basile, partner at Reed Smith, said the USPTO is in “a tricky position”.

Referencing the dispute centring on trademarks belonging to National Football League team the Washington Redskins, Basile added: “With two cases offering competing contexts for trademarks that may be considered disparaging to ‘people, institutions, beliefs, or national symbols’, I expect that the Supreme Court will be deciding this issue.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
USPTO must publish ‘The Slants’ application, band tells CAFC
15 March 2016   US rock band The Slants has urged an appeals court to force the US Patent and Trademark Office to act on the court’s ruling and process a trademark application by the band for its name.
Trademarks
USPTO ‘asks examiners’ to suspend offensive trademarks
4 March 2016   The US Patent and Trademark Office has reportedly advised examiners to suspend trademark applications that are potentially offensive in light of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s In re Tam ruling.
Trademarks
WIPR webinar: SCOTUS makeup could raise ‘fascinating prospect’ in Redskins, Slants cases
12 May 2016   The US Supreme Court may rule that disparaging trademarks cannot be registered, but a scenario could arise whereby one set of disparaging marks are cancelled but another accepted, a WIPR-organised webinar has revealed.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide