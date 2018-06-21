Subscribe
aaaterroa-1
21 June 2018Trademarks

Federal Circuit reignites Dr Pepper v Coca-Cola clash

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday revived a trademark clash between Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Coca-Cola over the term ‘Zero’.

Overturning a May 2016 decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), the Federal Circuit remanded the case for further proceedings.

Coca-Cola first tried to register a trademark for ‘Zero’ in 2003 covering its zero-calorie drinks, including Coke Zero.

In total, Dr Pepper opposed 17 trademarks including ‘Cherry Coke Zero’ and ‘Vanilla Coke Zero’, claiming that the term ‘Zero’ was generic when applied to certain drinks and therefore couldn’t indicate the source of the goods.

Many companies sell drinks featuring the word ‘zero’ to describe an absence of calories or carbohydrates.

The US Patent and Trademark Office responded to each of Coca-Cola’s applications by requesting that the brand disclaim the term ‘Zero’ because the term “describes a feature of the applicant’s goods, namely, calorie or carbohydrate content of the goods”.

In response, Coca-Cola claimed that the mark had become distinctive and refused to disclaim ‘Zero’.

Then, in 2016, the TTAB said Coca-Cola’s use of the term had acquired distinctiveness in connection with soft drinks and could be registered as a trademark, while noting that the brand didn’t have exclusive rights to the term ‘Zero’.

The TTAB also said that Dr Pepper could trademark ‘Diet Rite Pure Zero’ because it was a full brand name, and not just the term ‘Zero’.

In the 3-0 precedential decision on Wednesday, the Federal Court concluded that the TTAB had erred in its “legal framing of the question of the claimed genericness” of Coca-Cola’s trademarks in the dispute.

Circuit Judge Kathleen O’Malley, on behalf of the court, concluded that the board had failed to consider whether the consuming public would believe the term ‘Zero’ to be generic for drinks with few or no calories or few or no carbohydrates.

The Federal Circuit ordered the TTAB to examine whether ‘Zero’ is generic because it “refers to a key aspect of at least a sub-group or type of the claimed beverage goods”.

O’Malley also said that Coca-Cola had failed to show that Dr Pepper’s “numerous sources of evidence” were “categorically insufficient to support a finding of genericness”.

The case has been vacated and remanded.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

TPN Europe 2018: Volvo talks protecting IoT data with IP

Keynote address: AI, poems and IP ownership

‘We are facing a new world’ with AI, says Microsoft patent attorney

EU takes step closer to passing copyright directive

Amazon sued for patent infringement over Alexa

Teradata accuses German rival of stealing trade secrets

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Coca-Cola handed mixed ruling in ‘Zero’ trademark row
1 June 2016   The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that Coca-Cola does not have exclusive rights to the term ‘Zero’, but has granted it a trademark covering a line of soft drinks.
Trademarks
‘Coca-Cola Zero’ trademark dispute nears end
12 February 2016   A nine-year dispute centring on a trademark application for the term ‘Coca-Cola Zero’ could be set to conclude after arguments were finalised.
Trademarks
Dr Pepper fails to revive fight against Coca-Cola’s ‘zero’ at Fed Circuit
5 August 2020   Dr Pepper will be unable to reignite a dispute with Coca-Cola, after it failed it overturn a US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board decision over its rival's 'zero' mark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown