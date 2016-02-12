Subscribe
vinne-shutterstock-com-coke-zero-
12 February 2016Trademarks

‘Coca-Cola Zero’ trademark dispute nears end

A nine-year dispute centring on a trademark application for the term ‘Coca-Cola Zero’ could be set to conclude after arguments were finalised.

Arguments were concluded in December, according to US newspaper the Wall Street Journal, following an analysis of hundreds of pages of filings made with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The bid to use the mark began in March 2005, when Coca-Cola filed an application for the term ‘Coca-Cola Zero’ at the USPTO.

The application was challenged by Dr Pepper Snapple Group, which owns the Dr Pepper and other fizzy drinks, in 2007.

Coca-Cola argued that the word ‘Zero’, when used as part of a beverage brand including Sprite Zero and Coca-Cola Zero, is exclusively associated with its products because of advertising and promotion. It added that when consumers see ‘Zero’ on a bottle or can, they associate it with the company.

Dr Pepper, in response, listed 32 other brands that use the term ‘Zero’ that are not owned by Coca-Cola, including Monster Energy Ultra Zero and Virgil’s Zero.

Coca-Cola also tried to trademark the term in other markets, including Canada and the UK, but was denied after Pepsi maker PepsiCo opposed the applications.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Coca-Cola handed mixed ruling in ‘Zero’ trademark row
1 June 2016   The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that Coca-Cola does not have exclusive rights to the term ‘Zero’, but has granted it a trademark covering a line of soft drinks.
Trademarks
Federal Circuit reignites Dr Pepper v Coca-Cola clash
21 June 2018   The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday revived a trademark clash between Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Coca-Cola over the term ‘Zero’.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide