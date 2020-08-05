Subscribe
costi-iosif-shutterstock-com
5 August 2020TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Dr Pepper fails to revive fight against Coca-Cola’s ‘zero’ at Fed Circuit

Dr Pepper will be unable to reignite a dispute with Coca-Cola, after it failed it overturn a US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) decision over its rival's 'zero' mark.

The  US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed the appeal, which centred around the use of the trademark ‘zero’ on beverages, as “moot” on August 3,  stating there was "no case or controversy" for the court to decide.

The 13-year old dispute began when Dr Pepper complained to the USPTO that Coca-Cola could not trademark drinks such as Coke Zero without a disclaimer on the label acknowledging that Coca-Cola does not own the trademark for the word ‘zero’ because the term was generic.

Coca-Cola argued that the word, when used as part of a beverage brand including Sprite Zero and Coca-Cola Zero, is exclusively associated with its products because of advertising and promotion. It added that when consumers see ‘zero’ on a bottle or can, they associate it with the company.

In May, 2016, the TTAB ruled that Coca-Cola does not have exclusive rights to the term ‘zero’, but granted it a trademark covering a line of soft drinks. Dr Pepper then appealed the decision to the Federal Circuit.

In 2018, the Federal Circuit overturned the TTAB decision based on Dr Pepper’s argument that ‘zero’ was generic and consumers understand the word to mean any drink with less than five calories. Coca-Cola responded by disclaiming any right to the word ‘zero’ in its trademark applications.

Dr Pepper challenged this motion claiming the board had failed to determine whether ‘zero’ was generic and, therefore, ineligible for trademark protection. It also argued that its appeal is not moot because “Coca-Cola never conceded that the term ‘zero’ is generic or merely descriptive,” and that “Coca-Cola may in the future apply for other zero-inclusive marks”.

On second appeal, the Federal Circuit acknowledged these concerns but stated that “such an interest is too speculative to invoke the jurisdiction of this court”.

Both companies have been contacted for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Federal Circuit reignites Dr Pepper v Coca-Cola clash
21 June 2018   The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday revived a trademark clash between Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Coca-Cola over the term ‘Zero’.
Trademarks
Coca-Cola handed mixed ruling in ‘Zero’ trademark row
1 June 2016   The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that Coca-Cola does not have exclusive rights to the term ‘Zero’, but has granted it a trademark covering a line of soft drinks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown