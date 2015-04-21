Subscribe
the-slants-2014
Photo: Sarah Giffrow
21 April 2015Trademarks

Federal Circuit pulls the plug on ‘disparaging’ trademark application

A US appeals court has affirmed a decision from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that rejected a trademark application for the phrase ‘The Slants’ on the grounds that it was disparaging.

Simon Shiao Tam, founder of a rock band called The Slants, had appealed against the USPTO’s decision at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

But, in a ruling published on Monday (April 20), the court upheld the USPTO’s decision.

Tam first applied to trademark the term ‘The Slants’ in 2010, to cover musical entertainment services, but the USPTO rejected the application because it said the term, a slang word for Asian people, may cause offence to people of Asian heritage.

Tam re-applied the following year only to find the application being rejected again for the same reason.

In April 2014, he filed an appeal against the decision at the federal circuit.

During arguments, Tam claimed that the rejection of such a trademark was a violation of his First Amendment right, which protects free speech, and that what constitutes “disparagement” is not “clearly defined”.

Tam referred to the granting of the ‘Dykes on bikes’ trademark to the San Francisco Women’s Motorcycle Contingent as an example of when the notion of disparagement is “arbitrarily” applied.

He said he wanted to take ownership of the phrase and “take on those stereotypes that people have about us [Asian people], like the slanted eyes, and own them”.

But the federal circuit’s three judges stated that the USPTO did not violate his First Amendment right because the band can still operate under the name The Slants.

Last year, National Football League team the Washington Redskins argued that by revoking six of its trademarks containing variations of the term ‘redskin’, the USPTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board had violated its First Amendment right.

The football team has found support for its argument from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organisation set up to protect the civil liberties of US citizens.

In March, the ACLU said: “Under the First Amendment, viewpoint-based regulation of private speech is never acceptable, regardless of the controversy of the viewpoint.”

The Washington Redskins has since appealed against the USPTO’s decision.

But Tam is keen to distinguish The Slants’ trademark dispute from that of the football team.

In June, Tam wrote on the band’s website that the cases were not “analogous”.

He wrote: “Redskins have a long history of oppression; the football team treats the people as mascots. On the other hand, Asian American activists have been using ‘slant’ to present a bold portrayal of our [Asian] culture for decades.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
The Slants seeks to reclaim ‘disparaging’ term
13 January 2015   A US rock band that was denied a trademark because it was labelled “disparaging” has appeared in court to try to overturn that decision by the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Trademarks
Band vows to challenge ruling on ‘disparaging’ trademark
22 April 2015   The founder of rock band The Slants has vowed to challenge a court ruling that backed the US Patent and Trademark Office’s decision to reject a trademark application for the band’s name on the grounds that it was “disparaging”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide