16 March 2016Trademarks

Federal Circuit orders the USPTO to respond to The Slants’ writ

The US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) decision to not process ‘The Slants’ trademark application came under fire yesterday after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit demanded it to respond to the band’s request to publish the mark for opposition.

The USPTO has a week to respond to the band’s writ which accused the office of “ flatly refusing to comply with rulings” in its favour.

In December, an en banc federal circuit declared that the disparagement provision of section 2(a) of the Lanham Act was unconstitutional, paving the way for the registration of ‘The Slants’ trademark.

However, in light of the December ruling, the USPTO has suspended all applications that may be considered disparaging, scandalous and immoral pending a decision from the US Supreme Court.So far, the USPTO has not filed a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court, but has signalled its intent to do so in internal documents.

In its latest intervention, the federal circuit has ordered the USPTO to provide a response by March 23.

More on this story

Trademarks
USPTO must publish ‘The Slants’ application, band tells CAFC
15 March 2016   US rock band The Slants has urged an appeals court to force the US Patent and Trademark Office to act on the court’s ruling and process a trademark application by the band for its name.
Patents
USPTO adds new chief judge at PTAB
12 May 2016   The US Patent and Trademark Office has hired David Ruschke as the new chief judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.
Trademarks
WIPR webinar: SCOTUS makeup could raise ‘fascinating prospect’ in Redskins, Slants cases
12 May 2016   The US Supreme Court may rule that disparaging trademarks cannot be registered, but a scenario could arise whereby one set of disparaging marks are cancelled but another accepted, a WIPR-organised webinar has revealed.


