Dunnes Stores targeted in 'cheestring' trademark row

Ireland-based dairy foods manufacturer Kerry Group is heading to court after filing for an injunction against retailer Dunnes Stores for allegedly infringing its trademark.

According to the news publication The Irish Times, Kerry Group has filed for an injunction to stop the sale of the Cheesy Strings product recently released by Dunnes Stores.

Kerry Group claims the Cheesy Strings product infringes its ‘cheestrings’ trademark.

The ‘cheestrings’ trademark was registered in 2008 with the Irish Patents Office. It covers the name of the product as well as the logo, which is the head of a cheese caricature that has wide human eyes and stringy hair.

Kerry Group confirmed to WIPR that it has initiated legal proceedings, but declined to comment further on the story.

Dunnes Stores has responded to a request for comment.

It is not the first time Dunnes Stores has been involved in a trademark infringement suit. Last year, supermarket retailer Aldi filed a lawsuit over advertisements run by the store that used the Aldi logo when comparing prices between the retailers.