18 May 2015Trademarks

DC Comics swoops on Rihanna in trademark tussle

DC Comics has hit back at an application by pop singer Rihanna to trademark her real name because it says it is too similar to the name of Batman’s sidekick.

In an opposition filed at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) DC Comics has said Rihanna’s application to trademark ‘Robyn’ would cause confusion with Robin, who it describes as “one of the most prominent figures” in the DC Comic universe.

Robin is Batman’s friend and sidekick in the popular comic book series.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, filed the application in 2014 through a company called Roraj Trade.

The application was intended to cover on-line “non-downloadable general feature magazines."

In its opposition, filed on May 11 and obtained by comic book news website The Outhousers, DC said the public had become aware of the name Robin due to the success of its long-running comic Batman.

DC said: “Among the names, marks and indicia inextricably linked in the public mind with the Batman character is the name and mark Robin.”

DC pointed to two of its “numerous” trademarks for the word ‘Robin’ which cover goods and services including comic books and toy figurines.

“Applicant’s mark is virtually identical to opposer’s mark in sight, sound and commercial impression,” DC added.

“Based on the similarity of the marks and goods and services consumers are likely to be deceived  into falsely believing that the goods offered [by Rihanna] originate from or are otherwise associated with or endorsed by oppose.”

Roraj Trade could not be contacted for comment.

Barbados-born Rihanna is no stranger to intellectual property related disputes.

In January this year, the English Court of Appeal upheld a decision by the High Court which said that by selling t-shirts bearing Rihanna’s image, high street store Topshop could have led consumers to believe that the products had been endorsed by her.

Topshop was banned from selling the t-shirts in 2013 after Rihanna sued its parent company Arcadia Group Brands.

