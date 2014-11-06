Subscribe
shutterstock-169000043-web
Julie Clopper / Shutterstock.com
6 November 2014Trademarks

Crayola draws line on trademark infringement

Art materials brand Crayola has launched a trademark lawsuit against a toy company it claims is fraudulently using its name.

Crayola, a subsidiary of US-based Hallmark Cards, has accused Alex Toys of putting crayons bearing the word “Crayola” into its products.

In a lawsuit filed yesterday (November 4) at the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Crayola said it was claiming counterfeiting, trademark dilution and infringement, as well as unfair competition.

According to Crayola, Alex Toys “manufactures, distributes, offers for sale, and sells crayons branded as Crayola and Crayolas” across the US and beyond through various retail outlets and online.

The infringing products, said Crayola, include Alex’s Colossal Art Set, which includes 40 crayons, and its Crayons (100)—a hundred piece crayon bucket.

Crayola is seeking an injunction preventing Alex Toys from selling the goods as well as $2 million for “each counterfeit mark for each type of good and service” it has infringed.

It said its trademark, which it has licenced extensively, has been used since 1905 and it has sold more than 200 billion crayons bearing the word.

“Each crayon in the Colossal Art Set prominently bears the infringing trademark Crayola printed on the crayon wrapper,” the complaint said.

It added that the Crayon (100) bucket included the “plural version” of the Crayola trademark ‘Crayolas’.

The complaint also alleged that Alex Toys had recently hired Crayola’s former general manager of sales, Darren Silverman, as its executive vice president of sales in an “apparent effort to improve the marketing” of its products.

It said: “Considering Silverman’s thorough understanding of Crayola’s marks and extensive experience in marketing Crayola products and further considering the nature of his current employment, defendant’s infringing use of the Crayola mark constitutes wilful infringement.”

Alex Toys did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown