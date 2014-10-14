Subscribe
shutterstock-219771223-web
Emka74 / Shutterstock.com
15 October 2014Trademarks

Converse puts boot into rivals with multiple lawsuits

US shoemaker Converse has put the boot into more than 30 companies by accusing them of infringing its trademark for the design of one of its signature trainers.

Converse, which has been owned by sportswear multinational Nike since 2003, has sued 31 retailers and rival shoe designers in separate lawsuits filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the International Trade Commission (ITC).

The lawsuits, filed yesterday (October 14), call for monetary damages and an injunction against Walmart, Fila, Kmart, Skechers and several other companies that would prevent sales of the shoes.

The accused companies could also be hit with an exclusion order banning imports into the US if the ITC decides to launch an investigation and rules in favour of Converse.

The complaints centre on Converse’s signature Chuck Taylor sneaker, first introduced in 1917.

In the complaints, Converse said it owns trademark registrations for the “distinctive midsole design made up of a toe bumper and a toe cap, plus an upper strike and/or a lower stripe”, a design that it said has become synonymous with Converse.

It added that it has sold approximately one billion pairs of shoes since the design was launched and has spent “hundreds of millions” of dollars in advertising and promoting shoes bearing the trademark.

Converse said that the defendants had been selling “confusingly similar” imitations and in similar channels of trade, resulting in a likely confusion.

In a statement, Converse’s chief executive Jim Calhoun said the company welcomed fair competition but "we do not believe companies have a right to copy the Chuck's trademarked look".

In the complaint, the shoemaker said it has served around 180 cease-and-desist letters to retailers selling alleged look-a-like trainers in the past six years.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
New Balance seeks to stamp out Converse claims
5 January 2015   US shoe maker New Balance has sued Nike-owned Converse arguing it cannot claim ownership for design features including a toe bumper and stripe on its shoes.
Trademarks
Converse and Ralph Lauren ‘reach settlement’ in shoe fight
22 January 2015   US fashion brand Ralph Lauren, one of more than 30 companies sued by Converse for trademark infringement, has reportedly settled with the shoe maker.
Trademarks
The fight is on: Nike opposes WWE trademark application
6 July 2016   Sportswear multinational Nike has opposed a trademark application by World Wrestling Entertainment for the term ‘Just Bring It’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown