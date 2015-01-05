Subscribe
shutterstock-183376085-web
360b / Shutterstock.com
5 January 2015Trademarks

New Balance seeks to stamp out Converse claims

US shoe maker New Balance has sued Nike-owned Converse arguing it cannot claim ownership for design features including a toe bumper and stripe on its shoes.

New Balance, which is seeking to protect its PF Flyers brand, was responding to wide-reaching Converse lawsuits in which it accused 31 rival shoe makers and stores of trademark infringement last year.

Converse also sought an exclusion order at the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts on December 23, New Balance said that Converse “does not have the exclusive right to use a toe bumper, toe cap and striped midsole in connection with athletic footwear".

PF Flyers was not among the companies Converse targeted but New Balance said it was concerned as the brand also uses a rubber toe bumper, toe cap and striped midsole.

The New Balance complaint claimed that should Converse win the case it could seek to enforce the ruling against many other shoes, including PF Flyers.

Converse’s complaints centre on its signature Chuck Taylor sneaker, first introduced in 1917.

In the complaints, Converse said it owns trademark registrations for the “distinctive midsole design made up of a toe bumper and a toe cap, plus an upper strike and/or a lower stripe”, a design that it said has become synonymous with Converse.

In November, WIPR reported that the ITC had agreed to investigate Converse’s claims.

New Balance is also seeking to cancel Converse's US trademark number 4,398,753, which covers the toe bumper, toe cap and striped midsole, because it argues that the claimed features cannot serve as a source identifier.

Converse did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Converse puts boot into rivals with multiple lawsuits
15 October 2014   US shoemaker Converse has put the boot into more than 30 companies by accusing them of infringing its trademark for the design of one of its signature trainers.
Trademarks
Converse infringement claim sparks large-scale ITC probe
13 November 2014   The US International Trade Commission has agreed to investigate more than 30 retailers and shoe designers, including Wal-Mart and Skechers, after claims they are infringing trademarks owned by Converse.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown