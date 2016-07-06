The fight is on: Nike opposes WWE trademark application

Sportswear multinational Nike has opposed a trademark application by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for the term ‘Just Bring It’.

Nike opposed the application at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), claiming it will cause confusion for its well-known slogan and trademarked phrase ‘Just Do It’.

According to The Fashion Law, Nike filed its action in late June and is asking the TTAB to stop WWE’s pending application for its ‘Just Bring It’ trademark.

WWE applied for the mark in October 2014; it covers “clothing, footwear, shoes, wrist bands and bandanas.” The trademark was published for opposition in December last year.

Nike owns trademarks for ‘Just Do It’ in various classes. The most recent application, covering empty bottles, was applied for in September 2015 and registered in February this year.

In April this year, WIPR reported that Nike had won a trademark dispute with Turkish company Intermar Simanto Nahmias that centred on Nike’s ‘Jumpman’ brand.