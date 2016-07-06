Subscribe
radu-bercan-shutterstock-com-10
6 July 2016Trademarks

The fight is on: Nike opposes WWE trademark application

Sportswear multinational Nike has opposed a trademark application by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for the term ‘Just Bring It’.

Nike opposed the application at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), claiming it will cause confusion for its well-known slogan and trademarked phrase ‘Just Do It’.

According to The Fashion Law, Nike filed its action in late June and is asking the TTAB to stop WWE’s pending application for its ‘Just Bring It’ trademark.

WWE applied for the mark in October 2014; it covers “clothing, footwear, shoes, wrist bands and bandanas.” The trademark was published for opposition in December last year.

Nike owns trademarks for ‘Just Do It’ in various classes. The most recent application, covering empty bottles, was applied for in September 2015 and registered in February this year.

In April this year, WIPR reported that Nike had won a trademark dispute with Turkish company Intermar Simanto Nahmias that centred on Nike’s ‘Jumpman’ brand.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tasty Burger has beef with Chipotle in trademark spat
9 August 2016   US fast food chain Tasty Burger has said it has no choice but to “aggressively defend” its trademark rights after rival restaurant chain Chipotle allegedly refused to respond to a cease-and-desist letter warning it not to use the term ‘Tasty Made’.
Trademarks
Nike secures permanent injunction against importers
31 January 2017   Sportswear multinational Nike has secured a permanent injunction against importers Kal America and Capital Freight Management.
Trademarks
WWE enters ring over ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark
15 January 2018   US rapper Travis Scott might have to fight for his ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark application with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown