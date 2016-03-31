Contaminated sugar and counterfeit wine seized in fakes clampdown

Thousands of litres of counterfeit wine and whisky and nine tonnes of contaminated sugar were among items seized in a worldwide anti-counterfeiting operation organised by Interpol and Europol

In a statement yesterday, March 30, Europol outlined details of Operation Opson V, which saw thousands of counterfeit food and drink items seized from 57 countries.

The operation, which started in November last year and finished last month, was co-led by Interpol and Europol alongside international customs officials and national food regulatory bodies.

Its aims were to identify and disrupt organised crime networks behind the trafficking in fake and illicit goods, and enhance cooperation between law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

In Greece police seized 7,400 counterfeit labels and fake alcohol, while in the UK 10,000 litres of counterfeit wine, whisky and vodka were recovered. Nine tonnes of counterfeit sugar that had been contaminated with fertilizer was seized in Sudan.

In total, 10,000 tonnes of goods were seized which included so-called illicit products, such as caterpillars, locusts and monkey meat.

Arrests were made worldwide throughout the operation and investigations are continuing.

Michael Ellis, head of Interpol’s trafficking in illicit goods unit, said: “With Operation Opson V resulting in more seizures than ever before, we must continue to build on these efforts to identify the criminal networks behind this activity whose only concern is making a profit, no matter what the cost to the public.”