Co-mo Comm sues City of Columbia for trademark infringement

Co-Mo Electric, a non-profit electric distribution utility company in Missouri, has filed a complaint against the City of Columbia, Missouri, through its subsidiary, Co-mo Comm, for infringing its trademark.

The case, which was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Friday, October 21, arose after the city named its transport system identically to Co-mo Comm’s brand “Co-mo Connect”.

Co-Mo Electric was founded in 1939.

The trademark for the term ‘Co-Mo Connect’ was granted at the US Patent and Trademark Office in July 2015.

The City of Columbia launched its rebranded bus transit system in 2013, under the name ‘Como Connect’ and as argued by Co-mo Comm, this has allegedly caused customer confusion.

According to the complaint, consumers have mistakenly believed the ‘Como Connect’ name and logo displayed on the side of the city’s buses reflect an advertisement, sponsorship or affiliate relationship between Co-mo Comm and the city’s transit system.

Consumers have allegedly also mistakenly reached the transport website when attempting to reach Co-mo Connect’s services.

Co-mo Comm has asked the court for preliminary and permanent injunction, preventing and restraining City of Columbia from further using the name Como Connect for its transit system.

Additionally, the electrical company has also asked the court to be awarded costs.