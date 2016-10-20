Subscribe
beststockfoto-shutterstock-com-american-eagle-
20 October 2016Trademarks

Clothing retailer rips into American Eagle in TM claim

Clothing retailer American Eagle has been ripped into by a trademark infringement action brought by the owner of a clothing company.

Robert Lopez filed the lawsuit at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, October 17. He also claimed unfair competition and false designation of origin.

According to the suit, Lopez sells his clothing through www.lesclothing.com and his t-shirts and sweaters are available in several retail locations in New York and other states.

Lopez owns the trademarks ‘LES NYC’ (US trademark number 4,549, 880) and ‘Lower East Side’ (US trademark numbers R31067 and R32849).

American Eagle is currently selling t-shirts bearing the trademarks, according to the suit. It has also promoted the t-shirts under the heading ‘Lo wer East Side’ on its website.

The suit added that Lopez had experienced “actual [consumer] confusion” in connection with the infringement and that he expects more confusion, which will result in the “unjust enrichment” of the clothing retailer.

American Eagle’s unlawful use of the mark has been done “wilfully” and has resulted in “injury and damage” to Lopez, the suit claimed.

Lopez is seeking injunctive relief, an account of profits, destruction of all infringing materials, punitive damages and a jury trial.

He has also asked the court to order American Eagle to display an advertisement or send notifications to its customers stating that it has “improperly” used the trademarks.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown