Subscribe
shutterstock-123374929-web
20 August 2013Trademarks

Chinese company files trademark application for Snowden

A Chinese car manufacturer has attempted to use US whistle blower Edward Snowden’s name as a trademark for its secretive technology and products.

Beijing-based Hong Yuan Lang Xuang (HYLX) has submitted a request with Chinese authorities to register ‘Snowden’ as a trademark.

The trademark, which will be used for the company’s “secret” technology for environmentally friendly cars, was applied for in both Chinese and English.

According to HYLX manager, Zhu Hufeng, the “top secret” products and technologies it boasts and seeks to trademark with Snowden’s name range from newly-developed removable batteries to the remodelling of traditional cars into electric cars.

Edward Snowden, a former contractor to the US National Security Agency, leaked secretive documents to US and UK media.

He has been in the global news for several months and is currently in Russia, where he has temporary asylum.

“We are talking with China’s domestic carmakers, and we aim to launch cars equipped with our technology by the end of this year," Zhu told the South China Morning Post.

However, according to Horace Lam, partner at Jones Day in Beijing, the trademark application was likely to be rejected given the current association with the name Snowden in the media.

“In trademark law the government has the power to reject an application if it is seen as having an influence on society or having a political standing,” Lam said.

“We have seen other trademarks, including for ‘Obama’ refused on these grounds.”

“There are already registrations for the name in China which were filed in 2008 and in 2012, one for clothing and one for the mining industry. These look genuine but were filed before the news on Edward Snowden became apparent.”

The application could take several months before a ruling is issued.

However, Lam said that the name may still carry political connotations and that HYLX clearly wanted to “build on the Snowden story.”

“The applicant could argue that the name Snowden alone would not necessarily cause a bad social influence but given what the mark is being registered for [secret technology and products] I think there is a fair chance it will get rejected because it reinforces the political problem,” he added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide