10 November 2021TrademarksHaoyu Feng

China trademarks: How to use non-use

According to the Chinese Trademark Law, if a trademark is in non-use status for three consecutive years or longer from the beginning of the registration date, the trademark shall be vulnerable to non-use cancellation.

Non-use cancellation procedures are nowadays widely used in prosecution procedures to overcome citation or avoid infringement. This article analyses the procedure to assist trademark owners and professionals in understanding and benefiting from it.

Procedural issues

A trademark registrant needs to submit use evidence within two months after receiving the official Notification of Filing Use Evidence and extension or late filing is not allowed. If the authorities decide to cancel the trademark, the registrant is entitled to appeal within 15 days.

In addition to the short deadline, another annoying issue for the registrant is to cope with repeatedly filed non-use cancellations. A registered trademark might encounter two or more non-use cancellations filed by the same or different parties. In these circumstances, the trademark registrant is very likely to be confused by the notifications, which look very similar, and might mistakenly respond to only one or some.

However, such an insufficient response may lead to cancellation. In other words, the registrant is required to respond to each and every non-use cancellation separately.

Qualified use evidence

Evidence showing use of the trademark on goods, packages or containers and/or in trading documents such as invoices, sales contracts, packaging lists, in advertising, exhibition or other business activities are all acceptable. To screen out qualified use evidence, we need to make sure that the evidence includes, separately or jointly, the following five factors:

Trademarks
China pledges harsher criminal penalties for IP infringers
23 December 2020   China is set to impose heftier criminal penalties for IP infringement, according to draft reforms submitted to legislators this week.
Trademarks
Webinar: tackling bad faith TMs in China
29 July 2020   Bad faith trademark registrations have long been considered a scourge of the Chinese IP system. But significant progress has been in tackling the problem, according to trademark lawyers at Wanhuida IP.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

