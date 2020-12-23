Subscribe
shutterstock_129328913
23 December 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

China pledges harsher criminal penalties for IP infringers

China is set to impose heftier criminal penalties for IP infringement, according to draft reforms submitted to legislators this week.

State media outlet  Xinhua reported yesterday, December 22, that the maximum prison term for trademark and copyright infringement is set to be increased from seven years to 10 years.

The draft law would impose a minimum fixed-term of three years’ imprisonment on anyone who uses a trademark identical to a registered brand without permission of the rights owner, as well as a fine.

A jail term of greater than three years would be reserved for convicted criminals who knowingly sell counterfeits “if the amount of sale is huge or if the circumstances are especially serious,” Xinhua reported.

The proposed law has received the backing of the constitution and law committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislative body.

The law will go to the NPC’s standing committee for approval at its current session, which began yesterday and will run until Saturday, December 26.

It is the latest in a round of legislative reforms designed to modernise China’s IP system and bolster legal protections for rights owners.

In October, Chinese officials approved reforms to the country’s patent laws which will take effect next June.

The reforms include statutory damages as high as RMB 5 million ($749,000) for offenders, which can be multiplied by five in the case of wilful patent infringement.

It will also be easier for patent owners to obtain preliminary injunctions, designed to restrict the activities of suspected infringers while legal proceedings are ongoing.

This year also marked the publication of new guidelines on the licensing of standard-essential patents (SEPs) in China which will guide competition regulators in assessing conduct in the market.

The drive to improve China’s IP laws has come amid fierce criticism from the US over China’s alleged enablement of IP theft.

The allegations, consistently denied by Chinese officials, range from state-sponsored theft of trade secrets, to a system of forced technology transfer from companies looking to enter the Chinese market.

China has pledged to improve its IP system and push through reforms as part of trade negotiations with the US.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
China trademarks: How to use non-use
10 November 2021   Non-use cancellations are widely used in China but the procedure can cause headaches for trademark owners, explains Haoyu Feng of Chofn IP.
Copyright
China strengthens copyright law
12 November 2020   The Chinese government has approved a legal amendment to shore up copyright protection within the country, raising the level of statutory damages for infringement from 500,000 Yuan to 5 million Yuan.
article
China establishes new specialist IP court
5 January 2021   China has approved the creation of the country’s fourth specialist IP court in the new Hainan Free Trade Port.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges