Subscribe
shutterstock_627247406
29 July 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Webinar: tackling bad faith TMs in China

Bad faith trademark registrations have long been considered a scourge of the Chinese IP system. But significant progress has been in tackling the problem, according to trademark lawyers at  Wanhuida IP.

Speaking yesterday, July 28, at a webinar jointly hosted by WIPR and Wanhuida IP, Jason Yao and Mingming Yang explained the history of bad faith registrations in China, and what brand owners can do about it.

“A few high-profile cases have set a very bad example in China, and many people learned that if you file a trademark, you can end up being paid a very large amount in damages,” explained Yao.

One such example was that of Apple, which was forced to shell out an estimated $60 million to settle a dispute with a Chinese monitor manufacturer to settle a dispute over the ‘iPad’ trademark.

This was made possible by China’s ‘first-to-file’ system, which effectively awards trademarks on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The trademark system in China is not based on use—the use or intention to use is not required [in an application],” Yang said.

The good news is that there are more tools than ever in the hands of brand owners to ward off bad faith filings, and challenge existing registrations.

New amendments to Chinese law mean that trademark applications for a purpose other than use will be rejected, Yang explained.

These reforms have also made it easier for brand owners to pursue non-use cancellation actions.

This is a very effective tool, Yang said—these actions have a 72% success rate, with this rising to 80% for appeal actions.

“In most cases trademark owners did not respond at all,” he said. But there is a downside. This procedure can also be used by infringers in an effort to “annoy” genuine brand owners.

Then, there is the litigation option. According to Yao, this can be a useful complement to cancellation and trademark prosecution proceedings.

“It’s sometimes better to go through civil litigation to collect the evidence on bad faith and then return to trademark prosecution,” he said.

Listen to the full webinar, “How to Deal with Bad Faith Trademark Registrations in China”,  here.

For more information on opportunities to participate in a webinar, contact Sarah Gooding at sgooding@newtonmedia.co.uk.

To listen to WIPR and LSIPR’s back catalogue, visit our  BrightTALK channel.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
China trademarks: How to use non-use
10 November 2021   Non-use cancellations are widely used in China but the procedure can cause headaches for trademark owners, explains Haoyu Feng of Chofn IP.
Trademarks
Weeding out bad faith trademarks
27 April 2022   Rogue behaviour by Chinese trademark agencies is a warning to applicants, explains Haoyu Feng of Chofn.
Trademarks
China’s Supreme Court backs Under Armour in TM suit
24 June 2020   Under Armour has won its trademark lawsuit at China’s top court against a local sports apparel manufacturer it accused of imitating its brand.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges