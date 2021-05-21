Subscribe
shutterstock_1116349802_marianna_ianovska
21 May 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Chile to join WIPO’s Madrid System

Chile will join the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Madrid System for international trademark registrations, following a parliamentary vote.

More on this story

Trademarks
Tales of the Protocol
30 May 2022   With 128 member countries and counting, the Madrid System is a shining example of IP harmonisation. Tom Phillips spoke to attorneys working in its newest member states about what joining means to them.
article
China joins major WIPO treaties
7 February 2022   China has joined two World Intellectual Property Organization treaties, the Hague System for the International Registration of Industrial Designs and the Marrakesh Treaty.
Patents
WIPO: India and Korea see sharp growth in PCT filings
28 February 2023   Latest figures reveal mixed picture for international patents | 2022’s small overall patent growth hides ‘interesting’ results from countries and corporations | See full list including the world’s most active patenting companies.


