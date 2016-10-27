Subscribe
ffooter-shutterstock-com-chicago-cubs-
27 October 2016Trademarks

Chicago Cubs tear into US trademark filing

Professional baseball team the Chicago Cubs have opposed a trademark filing made by a company in the US.

The Chicago Cubs filed the notice of opposition at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on October 17 against a trademark filed by Copy Clear.

Copy Clear filed its trademark for “licensing of intellectual property in the field of copyrights” at the USPTO in October last year, and it was published in April this year.

It cites class 45, which covers personal and social services, including security services for the protection of property.

The baseball team opposed the application because its design, which features a prominent capital ‘C’, is used in the club’s own trademark for sporting goods, baseball games and paper goods.

The Chicago Cubs own a number of international trademark applications featuring the ‘C’ mark.

They have owned the marks, which cover classes 6, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18 and 20, since before 2012, when Copy Clear claimed first use.

The team have also owned marks at the USPTO for the terms ‘Wrigley Field Home of Chicago Cubs’ and ‘Chicago Cubs’, which were registered in May 1989 and September 1990.

According to the Chicago Cubs, Copy Clear’s applied-for mark is “virtually identical” to its own ‘C’ marks, adding that the application is likely “to cause confusion, to cause mistake, and to deceive the trade and public”.

The suit added that the “opposer would thereby be injured by the granting to applicant of a certificate of registration for applicant’s mark” and would be “damaged” if the registration was granted.

The Chicago Cubs were first known as White Stockings and were one of the founding members of the National League in 1876.

Steven O'Donnell, founding attorney at the Law Office of Steven O'Donnell and the attorney representing Copy Clear, told WIPR that the parties are talking and hope to have the case resolved soon.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown