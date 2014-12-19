Subscribe
19 December 2014

'Chanel' beauty salon changes name

A US beauty salon has agreed to change its name after French luxury brand Chanel claimed it was infringing its trademark.

Chanel’s Salon, which is run by Chanel Jones, reportedly opted to change its name on December 17, after a lawsuit was filed by the luxury brand earlier this year at the US District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

While Chanel recognised it was the first name of the defendant, the luxury brand argued that “Ms Jones is using Chanel as a trade name for a beauty business and commercially exploiting the name Chanel”.

Chanel said it issued its first cease-and-desist letter in July 2013 and that it sent four more letters.

The first ‘Chanel’ trademark was registered in the US in 1933 covering soap products. Since then it has registered the ‘Chanel’ trademark to cover perfumes, retail services and hair accessories. In 2013, Chanel spent more than $50 million in advertising.

Earlier this year, real-estate developer Jerzy Makarczyk attempted to register the 'Chanel' mark relating to property construction. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favour of Chanel's opposition claim, stating that the luxury brand is a "'household name' synonymous with high fashion and style”.

Chanel, Chanel’s Salon and Gregory Neibarger, partner at Bingham Greenebaum Doll, which is the law firm representing Chanel, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

