Chanel and Porsche counterfeits seized in Romania

Romanian officials have seized counterfeit Chanel and Michael Kors items with an estimated street value of more than €1 million ($1.85 million).

According to Eastern European law firm Petošević, customs officials seized counterfeit goods including alcohol, shoes, underwear, and FM modulators.

The seizures, which took place between January 14 and February 5 this year, were made in Bucharest and at the port of Constanta, in the south of Romania. The total estimated value of all the goods was €1,023,415.

Brands including Audi, Porsche and Jack Daniel's were also among those whose trademarks had been imitated.

Petošević said the goods originated in China and were intended for companies based in Ukraine, Germany, and Romania.