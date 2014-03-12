Burberry files trademark underwear lawsuit

Luxury fashion brand Burberry has filed a trademark lawsuit in South Korea, accusing an underwear company of using its renowned check pattern.

The fashion house says SBW, which sells a range of men’s and women’s underwear, is in violation of its trademark.

The disputed products fall within SBW’s TRY range.

Burberry’s trademark, for the beige, red and black chequered pattern known as the “Haymarket Check,” is a signature of the company.

It is demanding 100 million Korean won, more than $90,000, as compensation and is seeking a court order banning the future sale of any products deemed to be infringing.

A spokesman for Burberry confirmed to WIPR it had taken legal action.

“As a global luxury brand, Burberry considers the protection of its trademarks vital to the health of its business and brand.

“Burberry protects both its brand and its customers by defending its IP rights and will always act against the abuse of its trademarks,” he said.

SBW did not respond to a request for comment but has been quoted by the Global Post news website as saying it would see what action to take after seeing the reasons for the complaint.

This is not the first time Burberry has faced problems in Asia.

In November last year WIPR reported that it was facing trademark revocation in China following a dispute with a leather goods company, Polo Santa Roberta.

The revocation was for class 18, which covers handbags, and a variety of sub-classes.

Burberry is appealing against that decision.