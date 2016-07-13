Brexit heading for the West End?

A trademark application has been filed for the term ‘Brexit – The Musical’, hinting at a possible West End production surrounding the UK’s EU referendum.

The application, filed at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) on July 11, covers class 41 including theatre entertainment and production services.

The applicant is named as Hampstead resident Christopher John Bryant.

Christopher John Bryant is also the name of a member of the UK Parliament (MP) for Rhondda in Wales but the MP has told WIPR the applicant is not him.

Several Brexit-related trademark applications have been filed in the last few weeks including ‘ English Brexit Tea’.

