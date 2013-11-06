Subscribe
botox
6 November 2013Trademarks

Botox prevails with Botulex challenge

A US trademark for Botulex would be too confusingly similar to Botox if granted, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) has ruled.

KRL Group applied for Botulex in 2005, to cover “non-medicated skin care preparations for topical application to the skin”, prompting an opposition by Allergan based on its Botox registration.

Botox, which is used to treat a range of conditions, works by blocking overactive nerve impulses that trigger excessive muscle contractions. Between 1998 and 2011, according to TTAB documents, Botox generated US revenues of nearly $10 billion.

The Botox trademark covers, in part, “pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment of neurologic disorders”. It has been in use since the late 1980s.

In its complaint, Allergan submitted extensive evidence to demonstrate the fame of the Botox mark. Among Botox’s target audience – females aged between 30 and 60 with a household income of more than $50,000 – more than 95 percent of the market knew about the product, the company said.

Assessing the claims, the TTAB said in an October 25 ruling: “We find that opposer’s mark BOTOX is famous for pharmaceutical preparations for various indications, including cosmetic use for skin care.”

Other factors considered were the similarity of the goods, trade channels and the marks themselves.

In conclusion, based on a “preponderance of evidence”, the TTAB said the factors weighed heavily in Allergen’s favour and that consumers familiar with the Botox product would mistakenly confuse it with Botulex.

The ruling bars KRL from registering the US trademark Botulex, but it does not stop it from using the name to sell the product. To prevent use, Allergen would have to file suit in a US federal court.

“Because the TTAB focuses not on true marketplace realities in its likelihood of confusion analysis but rather on broad presumptions derived from the application’s descriptions of goods and trade channels, Allergen might have tried to take advantage of the TTAB,” said Julia Anne Matheson, partner at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett and Dunner LLP.

Despite a positive TTAB ruling, Allergen may still not take action in court, Matheson said, as US courts approach the likelihood of confusion analysis differently and do not defer to TTAB decisions.

“It certainly isn’t a slam dunk, but it will certainly be worth watching for an infringement suit."

Nonetheless, the ruling will help to keep “the register clear of third party marks”, Matheson said, adding that “the TTAB says the mark is famous – often a tough declaration to get from the TTAB – so it is very useful from an enforcement perspective”.

Seyfarth Shaw LLP, which is acting for Allergan, could not provide a comment when the story was published. KRL could be reached for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide