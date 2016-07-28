Subscribe
jag-cz-shutterstock-com-2
28 July 2016Trademarks

Boston film festivals battle over ‘IFF’ marks

Two film festivals held in Boston each year are going head to head in a trademark dispute surrounding the terms that the festivals are marketed under.

In a complaint filed at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts yesterday, July 27, the Independent Film Society of Boston accused the Boston International (BI) Film Festival of deliberately using different names in order to cause confusion.

The Independent Film Society of Boston has been running since 2003. The not-for-profit festival, set up by the society, takes place in April each year.

More than 100 films, as well as panels and social events, are held.

The festival promotes itself with registered trademarks including the terms ‘IFF Boston’, ‘IFFBoston’, and ‘IFFB’, and also via the @IFFBoston Twitter handle.

The separately run BI Film Festival was also set up in 2003 and has historically been held in July, “several weeks after” the Independent Film Society’s festival.

However, according to the complaint, in or around 2009 the BI festival changed the date of its event from June to April, thus coinciding “within a week or two” of the Independent Film Society’s festival.

Furthermore, last year, the Independent Film Society claimed that the BI festival began promoting its event using the marks ‘Boston IFF’ and ‘BostonIFF’, which it said are “remarkably similar to the IFF Boston marks”.

“Not surprisingly, and exacerbated by the close proximity in dates between the festivals, the public has been confused by the name change,” the complaint said.

It added that numerous people had tagged the incorrect Twitter handle when tweeting about the festivals and several film producers and directors had mistakenly submitted their movies to the wrong festival.

“BI Film Festival knowingly, wilfully and intentionally used the ‘IFF Boston’ marks to trade on the goodwill symbolised by the ‘IFF Boston’ marks and the reputation for quality and excellence that they embody.”

The Independent Film Society is seeking a trial by jury as well as damages and attorneys’ fees.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Versace targets Versace in trademark lawsuit
4 July 2016   Luxury fashion brand Versace has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit targeting five companies that it says have been using its name.
Trademarks
Wine before beer: brewery faces trademark hangover
5 July 2016   US beer producer Uinta Brewing Company has been denied a trademark for the term ‘Duo’ covering beer because of an existing mark for the name covering wine.
Trademarks
The fight is on: Nike opposes WWE trademark application
6 July 2016   Sportswear multinational Nike has opposed a trademark application by World Wrestling Entertainment for the term ‘Just Bring It’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown