4 July 2016Trademarks

Versace targets Versace in trademark lawsuit

Luxury fashion brand Versace has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit targeting five companies that it says have been using its name.

Italy-based Versace filed a lawsuit at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday, June 27.

The defendants in the suit have been named as Versace 19.69 Abbigliamento Sportivo SRL, Theofanis Papadas, V1969 Versace SMO, V1969 Versace HG and V1969 USA.

According to the news website Northern California Record, Versace claims that it has “suffered damages to its reputation” and business because its trademarks are being used without consent.

Further, Versace claims that its trademarks are being used by the companies in order to confuse consumers that their products are the same.

Versace, which is seeking a trial by jury, is asking for attorneys' fees, damages and a ruling requiring the defendants to destroy any products that infringe its trademarks.

