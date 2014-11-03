Subscribe
3 November 2014Trademarks

Beer company hits back in Star Wars trademark scrap

A brewing company targeted by Star Wars director George Lucas’s film company has hit back at its opposition to a trademark with a mischievous video message.

In a video posted online on Friday (October 31), Empire Brewing Company said it was “never its intention” to cause confusion with the Star Wars film,  The Empire Strikes Back, when it named and trademarked its beer ‘Strikes Bock’.

Bock is a name for a strong type of German lager.

During the video, in which Empire’s owner David Katleski talks directly to the camera, a man dressed as a Stormtrooper, one of the characters from the film series, can be seen stirring a vat of beer with a light sabre in the background.

The company was responding to a notice of opposition filed by Lucasfilm last month in response to Empire’s attempt to trademark ‘Strikes Bock’.

In its opposition, filed at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Lucasfilm described Empire’s trademark as “virtually identical in sound, appearance, and connotation” to its own ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ trademark.

But, in the video, Katleski said it should be viewed as a parody.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown