Subscribe
marioguti-istockphoto-com-uber--1
31 August 2017Trademarks

Battle over Uber name reaches US district court

A cloud computing company called Uber has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida to enjoin taxi-hailing company Uber (Uber Tech) from using the Uber name, claiming it infringes its trademark.

Uber Operations, which has provided IT services to the healthcare industry since its foundation in 2004, claimed that the taxi-hailing company had caused confusion among customers, in a complaint filed on Tuesday, August 29.

“Although Uber Operations and Uber Tech are not direct competitors, the ubiquitousness of Uber Tech’s mark is such that it has saturated the market and overwhelmed Uber Operations’ mark,” the claim stated.

It further claimed that Uber Tech’s reported move into healthcare, “which has been discussed publicly”, is problematic for the company.

According to the claim, Uber Operations was founded in 2004 and has been in continuous existence since.

Uber Tech was founded in 2009.

Uber Operations owns several domain names including uberops.com and uberoperations.com. It registered US trademark number 4,173,895 in 2012 in relation to “advisory services in the field of product development and quality improvement”.

Uber Operations also owns a variety of other trademarks including UberXchange and UberMover, which have been registered since 2012.

Taxi company Uber registered its trademark in 2011, US registration number 3977893, in relation to “computer software for coordinating transportation services”, according to the claim.

Uber Operations further stated that it had received death threats intended for Uber Tech and its drivers, and had “lost time and productivity” in passing these on to law enforcement.

As well as a preliminary and/or permanent injunction, the company is also seeking a transfer of profits, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

UK court serves up decision on kitchen design battle

Patent troll’ pays company it sued in ‘landmark’ case

Dennemeyer offers free services in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Six times Uber was sued for IP infringement
27 September 2017   Uber is fighting to stay on London’s roads after the city’s transport regulator said its private hire operator licence will not be renewed after it expires on September 30, prompting a likely legal battle.
Trademarks
Uber name battle comes to an end
4 January 2018   IT provider Uber Operations has dismissed its trademark complaint against taxi company Uber Technologies.
Patents
Uber, Lyft, Facebook sued over GPS tech
2 February 2021   Uber, Lyft and Whatsapp have been accused of infringing patents relating to GPS Technology by AGIS, a company that produces global positioning system (GPS) technology for military and law enforcement agencies.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown