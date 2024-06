INTA can be daunting for the uninitiated. More than 9,000 professionals descend on one place for meetings, discussions and a few parties. How do you get the most out of your time? Stuart Fuller of NetNames tells us how you can keep your sanity intact.

1) Get the app

Download the INTA app from the website ( www.inta.org) or App Store and use it to plan your time. This will be your best friend during the event as it includes access to maps of the conference venue as well as important contacts.