Subscribe
shutterstock-191723222-web
Hadrian / Shutterstock.com
1 December 2014Trademarks

Amazon branded ‘playground bully’ in Kindle spat

Amazon has been branded a “playground bully” after targeting the production company behind a UK children’s TV show for allegedly violating its ‘Kindle’ trademark.

The online retailer has reportedly attempted to block Kindle Entertainment—the maker of the show Big & Small—from registering ‘Kindle Entertainment’ as a UK trademark.

Amazon has claimed the name is too similar to that of the Kindle e-reader it produces.

Kindle Entertainment was founded in 2006, several years before Amazon rolled out the e-reader in the UK.

According to news website The Drum, Amazon has now attempted to stop Kindle Entertainment from registering the trademark for TV shows, despite having already registered the name across several other categories.

The move has led Kindle Entertainment director Anne Brogan to label Amazon a “bully”.

In a statement, Brogan said the company was interested in resolving the dispute but added that Amazon had conducted itself poorly.

Brogan said Kindle Entertainment cannot afford to change its trading name after eight years in business.

She added: “We would love to reach a sensible settlement with Amazon, but it is just behaving like a playground bully.”

Big & Small, which airs on UK TV channel CBeebies, features the voice of comedian Lenny Henry.

It tells the story of two furry creatures (one big and one small) that live in a countryside house and invite the audience to join them on adventures.

Kindle Entertainment and Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment from WIPR.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown