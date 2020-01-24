Subscribe
shutterstock_1187132653_zhudifeng
24 January 2020TrademarksEdward Pearcey

Alibaba helps close over 2,000 illicit manufacturing facilities, says report

Alibaba Group’s intellectual property rights-protection efforts resulted in 1,045 IP-related leads being passed to law enforcement in 2019, and the closure of 2,029 facilities involved in the manufacturing and distribution of illicit goods, according to its annual Intellectual Property Rights report.

The Chinese e-commerce company’s report also noted that 96% of proactively-removed listings (found by Alibaba) were eliminated before a single sale took place, and 96% of removal requests submitted through Alibaba’s online Intellectual Property Protection Platform (IPP Platform) were processed within 24 hours.

The group cited a “combination of ever-improving technologies and close partnerships with brands and other external stakeholders”, which helped deliver “strong results for the company in the core areas of proactive monitoring and removal, rights-holder takedown requests and offline enforcement.”

The company’s IPP Platform, which allows brands to submit online requests to protect their IPR, continued to help rights holders track the complaint process and counter-notices submitted by merchants, with the program’s membership growing 20% in 2019, said an Alibaba statement.

The e-commerce company also cited growing membership of the Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance (AACA) – which brings together rights holders and other IP stakeholders to share industry and technical know-how in the fight against IP infringers – as a driver of success.

The body had 170 rights holders from around the world by the end of 2019. This is up from 30 at its launch in January 2017.

In December 2019, Alibaba also launched a channel for Chinese consumers to report physical stores that are suspected of engaging in counterfeiting, piracy or other types of infringement.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Zara ‘blatantly’ copied jeans design, says Amiri

Google and Amazon named in bootleg streaming suit

‘Struggling artist’ loses TM in dispute with X Factor winner

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
China’s new e-commerce law positive for IP protection, say lawyers
5 September 2018   China’s new e-commerce legislation is a positive development in the country’s fight against IP violations and counterfeit distribution, according to lawyers.
Trademarks
Alibaba releases anti-counterfeiting stats
17 May 2019   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba provided law enforcement with 1,634 IP-related leads last year, contributing to the arrest of 1,953 criminal suspects.
Patents
Rouse, Inngot launch patent valuation tool on Alibaba
1 September 2021   Alibaba has partnered with IP firms Rouse and Inngot to launch a new patent assessment and valuation service on the Chinese company’s online auction platform, Ali Auction.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis