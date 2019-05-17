Subscribe
17 May 2019

Alibaba releases anti-counterfeiting stats

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba provided law enforcement with 1,634 IP-related leads last year, contributing to the arrest of 1,953 criminal suspects.

In its 2018 annual report released yesterday, May 16, Alibaba said that its leads also contributed to the closure of 1,542 facilities involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit goods.

By the end of 2018, Alibaba had filed 83 civil proceedings against sellers of counterfeits.

In January 2017, Alibaba launched the Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance (AACA), in collaboration with brands including including Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars.

In 2018, the AACA grew from 30 founding members to 121 members, representing 16 countries from multiple regions around the world, with 76% of members based outside of China.

Alibaba said the growth not only reflects its commitment to collaboration with rights owners in the digital era, but also the increasing recognition by industry stakeholders of the AACA’s role as an “important and effective community for IP rights protection”.

Turning to its online platforms, Alibaba said that it had employed its “most sophisticated and comprehensive proactive detection technology to date, but found that fewer problematic listings existed for removal [than previously]”.

In 2018, the company began to analyse emotional and semantic patterns in the comment fields of listings, as well as negative consumer feedback to merchants as leads for further investigation.

Year-on-year, there were 67% fewer suspect listings identified for removal, and a 32% decline in takedown requests.

Last year, 96% of all takedown requests during business days were processed within 24 hours, while 96% of proactive removals occurred before a single sale, according to Alibaba.

Alibaba added: “Thanks to the combined efforts of Alibaba and other IP rights stakeholders, each of Alibaba’s major IP rights protection metrics showed marked improvement in 2018.”

More on this story

Trademarks
AI and anticounterfeiting
6 June 2022   Can artificial intelligence solve the online counterfeiting conundrum? Joanna Goodman investigates.
Trademarks
Alibaba VP hails anti-counterfeiting success
20 May 2019   New figures on Alibaba’s anti-counterfeiting policies have cemented its status as a leader in IP rights protection but significant challenges remain, the Chinese e-commerce company has claimed.
Trademarks
Alibaba helps close over 2,000 illicit manufacturing facilities, says report
24 January 2020   Alibaba Group’s intellectual property rights-protection efforts resulted in 1,045 IP-related leads being passed to law enforcement in 2019, and the closure of 2,029 facilities involved in the manufacturing and distribution of illicit goods, according to its annual Intellectual Property Rights report.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

