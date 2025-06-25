Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP

Physical Address:

900 Third Avenue New York, New York 10022

Telephone Number:

(212) 508-6700

Profile:

Tannenbaum Helpern is a New York based full-service commercial law firm. Since 1978, we have combined a powerful mix of insight, creativity, industry knowledge, legal talent and experience to successfully guide clients through periods of challenge and opportunity.

Our Intellectual Property attorneys are highly experienced in evaluating, protecting, registering, and enforcing intellectual property rights. We help clients build and optimize their intellectual property portfolios, mitigate legal risks, and focus on their business goals with confidence. From resolving disputes to litigating complex matters domestically and internationally, we provide comprehensive support.





Areas of Specialization:

Arts & Media;

Construction & Design;

Consumer Goods;

Financial Services;

Illicit Trade;

Life Sciences: biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, biomedical, medical devices;

Sports & Entertainment

Technology and Software





Association memberships:

International Trademark Association (Anti-Counterfeiting Committee and U.S. Subcommittee of the Parallel Imports Committee)

New York State Bar Association

Singapore International Arbitration Center Panel of Neutrals (Intellectual Property and Technology)

The Bar Association for the City of New York (Sports Law Executive Committee)

The Sports Lawyers Association





Jurisdictions

United Stated