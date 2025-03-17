Subscribe

Michelle Ward, Indelible IP

Overview:

Michelle Ward, founder of Indelible IP, is praised by a referral client for her “wealth of experience in trademark law and excellent client care skills”. Recognised as a “trustworthy attorney”, Ward established her Monmouthshire-based practice in 2016 particularly to assist SMEs with obtaining IP protection, recognising the need for more approachable, cost-friendly legal services. With over 30 years of experience in the field of IP, Ward offers well-established and reputable services in the local market, including brand clearance, brand protection and registry tribunal disputes. Clients consistently return to her for her responsiveness, thoroughness and extensive knowledge.





