Erik Weibust, Epstein Becker Green

Overview:

Leading pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and technology companies are advised by Erik Weibust, a Boston partner at USA national firm Epstein Becker Green, to protect their trade secrets from misappropriation by former employees, ex-business partners, competitors and hostile actors in the US and internationally.

Weibust is among a small group of “extremely experienced and strategic trade secrets/employee mobility litigators” recognised by peers. He provides aggressive representation in high-stakes trade secret, non-compete, and commercial litigation. He has won substantial victories in court and at the negotiating table, including broad-reaching injunctive relief and multimillion-dollar payouts, in trade secrets misappropriation, unfair competition and breach of restrictive covenant cases.

Weibust is an editor of Epstein Becker Green’s Trade Secrets & Employee Mobility blog. He regularly publishes articles and speaks on trade secrets and restrictive covenant law, in publications such as The Washington Post and Ignites (Financial Times).

Key matters: