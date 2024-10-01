Erik Weibust, Epstein Becker Green
Overview:
Leading pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and technology companies are advised by Erik Weibust, a Boston partner at USA national firm Epstein Becker Green, to protect their trade secrets from misappropriation by former employees, ex-business partners, competitors and hostile actors in the US and internationally.
Weibust is among a small group of “extremely experienced and strategic trade secrets/employee mobility litigators” recognised by peers. He provides aggressive representation in high-stakes trade secret, non-compete, and commercial litigation. He has won substantial victories in court and at the negotiating table, including broad-reaching injunctive relief and multimillion-dollar payouts, in trade secrets misappropriation, unfair competition and breach of restrictive covenant cases.
Weibust is an editor of Epstein Becker Green’s Trade Secrets & Employee Mobility blog. He regularly publishes articles and speaks on trade secrets and restrictive covenant law, in publications such as The Washington Post and Ignites (Financial Times).
Key matters:
- Ryan v Federal Trade Commission
Erik Weibust led a Epstein Becker Green team representing a coalition of organisations in their filing of an amicus brief in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, filed on behalf of 11 of the US’ largest trade organisations. The amicus brief challenged the United States Federal Trade Commission’s controversial final rule banning noncompetes (the “Final Rule”) on the grounds that it is arbitrary and capricious.
The 11 trade organisations represent thousands of national and international companies that collectively employ tens of millions of workers at all levels across virtually every facet of the US economy. Where most of the organisations’ members would qualify as 'employers' under the Final Rule, its implementation would upend their contractual relations with their workforces. The Epstein Becker Green team included firm members Katherine Rigby (Boston) and Edward Loya (Dallas).