Beth Marshall

Key details

  • Job title:Director, patents
  • Firm:Murgitroyd
  • Jurisdiction:UK (Scotland)

Beth Marshall is a director, patents at Murgitroyd. Her practice involves patent drafting and prosecution across many jurisdictions, with a focus on the UK, US, Europe, China and Japan. She specialises in several different technology areas, including renewable energy, oil and gas, marine equipment, medical devices and extended reality. Marshall plays a key role supporting IP Inclusive initiatives and contributed to the work of IP ability (speaking on panels during IP inclusive events). She is also a supporter of the European Patent Pipeline Programme based on the Patent Pipeline Program (PPP), launched by the National Council on Patent Practicum (NCPP) in partnership with Meta. This programme seeks to widen access to the patent profession by breaking down some common barriers and providing a structured, tailored internship opportunity to bring this career to a wider audience.

Murgitroyd merges with UDL Intellectual property
Murgitroyd


